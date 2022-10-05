Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Up 8.2%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.79 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Approximately 105,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 767,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 24.60 and a quick ratio of 24.36.

Kanabo Group Plc develops and distributes cannabis-derived products for medical patients. It also offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. The company offers its products under the Kanabo brand name. Kanabo Group Plc was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

