Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi Sells 4,100 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.18, for a total transaction of $947,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $236.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.33. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

