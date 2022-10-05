KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

