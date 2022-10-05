Kevin Havelock Purchases 5,000 Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) insider Kevin Havelock acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £42,050 ($50,809.57).

Kevin Havelock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Kevin Havelock acquired 2,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,127.11).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 893 ($10.79) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 951.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,326.71. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2,706.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FEVR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fevertree Drinks to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,030 ($36.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,181.67 ($14.28).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

