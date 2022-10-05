Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

