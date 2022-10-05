Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Lennar by 111.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after buying an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lennar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lennar by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.