LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.18. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

