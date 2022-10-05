LifeWorks (TSE:LWRK) Trading 0.2% Higher

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWRK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.46 and last traded at C$32.27. 764,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 224,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.22.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of LifeWorks to a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. LifeWorks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.81%.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada, the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions segment offers a care model which includes a clinical model through employee and family assistance programs, and a digital model, which includes LifeWorks total wellbeing platform, LifeWorks iCBT guided services, absence and disability management solutions, and workers' compensation programs.

