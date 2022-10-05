Lincoln Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $435.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

