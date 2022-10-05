Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, September 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $47,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,883.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,902. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liquidia Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 22.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.