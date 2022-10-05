Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
LQDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, September 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $47,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,883.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,902. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liquidia Stock Up 3.6 %
Liquidia stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.79.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidia (LQDA)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.