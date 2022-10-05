LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,264 shares of company stock valued at $225,201 over the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp Stock Up 4.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LiveRamp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.12. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Featured Articles

