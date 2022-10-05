LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMF Acquisition Opportunities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAO. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,542,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,712 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 318,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Company Profile

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

