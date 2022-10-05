loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,942,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,622,742.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,942,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,622,742.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $144,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 766,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 491,917 shares of company stock worth $783,964 and have sold 1,900,599 shares worth $3,003,081. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

