LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
LogicBio Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %
LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
About LogicBio Therapeutics
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.
