LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

LogicBio Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LogicBio Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares during the period. 39.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

