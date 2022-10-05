Lufax (NYSE:LU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.47

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 981177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price for the company. CLSA downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 275.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

