LVW Advisors LLC Buys 109 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $523.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $527.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $489.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $385.84 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

