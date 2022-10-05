LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The firm has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

