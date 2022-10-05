Lynch Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 23,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 103,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 35,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $289.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $296.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.