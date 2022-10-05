Lynch Asset Management Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.5% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $639,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,848 shares of company stock worth $10,509,112 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

