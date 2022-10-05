Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30). 118,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 391,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.75 ($0.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.91) target price on shares of Made Tech Group in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of £36.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.63.

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

