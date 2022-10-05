Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Performance

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Maiden has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Maiden

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.