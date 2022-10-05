Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.64.

Several research firms have commented on MFC. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,482.30. In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,373.86. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,482.30.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$22.83 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$21.23 and a twelve month high of C$28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.