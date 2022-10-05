MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Up 6.1 %

MKTW opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Insider Transactions at MarketWise

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketWise will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 38,128 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,938.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,570,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,330.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 787,749 shares of company stock worth $2,086,673 in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 252.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.