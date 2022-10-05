Matrix Service (MTRX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 7th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Matrix Service Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matrix Service
About Matrix Service
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.