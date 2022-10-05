Matrix Service (MTRX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 7th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after acquiring an additional 332,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 92.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 213,119 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

