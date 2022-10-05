Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity at Matterport

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $1,965,261.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,430,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,572,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,274,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matterport by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Matterport by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matterport by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. Matterport has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Recommended Stories

