Matthew J. Wallach Sells 10,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

VEEV stock opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.76 and its 200-day moving average is $192.12.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

