McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,093 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1,131.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $435.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

