Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 2,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.34.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

