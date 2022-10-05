Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.98

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Mercury General Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury General

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently -18.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Stories

