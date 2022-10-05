Michael Hsing Sells 10,960 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Michael Hsing sold 6,306 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $3,316,640.70.

On Thursday, August 4th, Michael Hsing sold 3,798 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $1,984,037.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $394.01 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after purchasing an additional 310,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $78,495,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.63.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

