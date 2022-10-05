MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $17.09. 274,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 120,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 17.57% of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

