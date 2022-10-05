Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.7% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

