Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,558 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP now owns 384,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,549,000 after buying an additional 55,455 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 415,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.31.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

