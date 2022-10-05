MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) CEO Andrea Owen Purchases 60,606 Shares

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) CEO Andrea Owen purchased 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 9.4 %

MLKN stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.42.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.74%.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,927,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,349,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

