MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $17.90. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 5,627 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Andrea Owen purchased 60,606 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 9.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 102.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 4.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

