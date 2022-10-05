Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $125.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average of $148.85. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,247,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,247,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $665,994,074.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,048 shares of company stock worth $97,424,942 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Moderna by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after buying an additional 68,334 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

