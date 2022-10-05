Monarch ProCap ETF (NYSEARCA:MPRO) Trading Up 1.6%

Monarch ProCap ETF (NYSEARCA:MPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 9,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 16,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.
Monarch ProCap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monarch ProCap ETF (MPRO)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.