Monarch ProCap ETF (NYSEARCA:MPRO) Trading Up 1.6%

Monarch ProCap ETF (NYSEARCA:MPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 9,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 16,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Monarch ProCap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.

