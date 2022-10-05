Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

MONRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Moncler from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Moncler from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Grupo Santander started coverage on Moncler in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Moncler Price Performance

MONRF stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Moncler has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $78.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

