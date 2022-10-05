MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $2,806,737.35 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,439,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $203.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.36. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.51 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 833.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after acquiring an additional 464,300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after acquiring an additional 312,003 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.