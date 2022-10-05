Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $1,604,043.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $514,031.76.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.5 %

MPWR stock opened at $394.01 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after purchasing an additional 310,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $78,495,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.