Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $394.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $514,031.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,838,605.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.