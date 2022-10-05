Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

