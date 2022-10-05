Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moody’s in a report released on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCO. Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.92.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $261.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $242.61 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.24 and its 200 day moving average is $296.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after buying an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

