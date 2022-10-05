Morgan Stanley Trims Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price to $20.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.55%. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.