Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.01. 9,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 53,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Motive Capital Corp II Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTVC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,670,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motive Capital Corp II

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

