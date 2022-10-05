Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $519,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,081,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,173,000 after purchasing an additional 210,239 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 32,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 18,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.