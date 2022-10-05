MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Buys 619 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $435.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

