Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

