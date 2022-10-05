National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
National Bankshares Stock Performance
National Bankshares stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in National Bankshares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Bankshares by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
