National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 31,118 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,261,212.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,629,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,642,794.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $3,859,000.00.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.52. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Research by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in National Research during the first quarter worth about $18,369,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Research by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in National Research by 1.5% during the second quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 283,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.